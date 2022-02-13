Team USA shines in new Olympic events

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — From the slopes to the ice, there are seven new events making their Olympic debuts here in Beijing. And so far, team USA is flourishing in the competitions.

We’ll start with the most recent win for Team USA. Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis are bringing home gold in the mixed team snowboard cross. Baumgartner says getting the first gold medal in a new event is incredibly special.

“It’s amazing to come in here and they start this new event for us, and we come in as the veterans.,” says Baumgartner. “It’s more special I think because for me, at least, I’m older and these kids are trying to take over the sport that we’ve had so much fun and success in.”

Another gold for Team USA in mixed team aerials. Chris Lills, Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schonenefeld flipped through the air. All of their scores were added together – propelling them to victory.

Team USA ended up on the podium with freeski big air as well. The course consists of three tries off of one large jump and was new for men and women. Team USA’s Colby Stevenson is bringing home a silver in the new event.

“[I’m] still kind of on a cloud. I’ve never podiumed in a big air event and so just come out here and learn a new trick, land my last jump, it’s insane,” says Stevenson.

Women’s monobob is also a new addition. It features a sled designed for one person who has to push and pilot it through the course.

The mixed team short track relay is also making its Olympic debut. Four skaters per country will take part in the relay.

And finally, mixed team ski jumping joins the lineup. Four athletes jump on the normal hill with all individual scores being added together to get the team score.