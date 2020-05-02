Teacher mails cut-outs of herself to students, goes on adventures

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina teacher was missing her students so badly, she just couldn’t stay away.

She got creative and found a way to go on adventures with each of them every day.

“It has definitely been an adjustment with this whole ‘distance learning’ thing,” Jenna Brock said.

Jenna Brock is a fourth grade teacher at O.P. Earle Elementary School; but, because of COVID-19, she hasn’t seen her class in person since March.

“I knew it was going to be important to stay in contact with my students,” she said.

So, she came up with an idea.

“I mailed home, to each one of my students, a Bitmoji of myself; and I just encouraged them to take me along with them on whatever adventure they had for that day,” she said.

And the students loved it.

“I have been on a horse. I have been riding on bicycles and a four-wheeler,” Brock said. “I have been going through the peach orchards. I have been hanging out with some baby chicks.”

But she didn’t stop there. Flat Ms. Brock was in for quite the catch on Thursday. Her student, Cooper Allison, took her fishing.

Allison said, even though he’s not in class, he’s glad he still gets to see one of his favorite teachers in some capacity.

“If I was still in school right now, it would be math time. But now that I’m out of school, I’m fishing,” Allison said.

Allison told 7 News that Flat Ms. Brock makes for a great fishing partner, as she stays pretty quiet and doesn’t scare the fish away. But he said he still misses the real Ms. Brock.

“I miss her laughing whenever I tell her stories,” he said.

The real Ms. Brock has a message for Cooper Allison and the rest of her kiddos.

“Even though we’re not in a physical school building, I’m still here for you,” she said. “I support you, I miss you, and, like I would tell you everyday, ‘Never forget that you are loved.'”

Ms. Brock said she’s hoping her next big adventure will involve all of her students back in their classroom.