Related video above: Taylor Swift merch truck arrives at Raymond James Stadium

HOUSTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Taylor Swift fans are rallying around a fan and his family after he was killed by a suspected drunk driver shortly after leaving her concert in Houston, Texas, Saturday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway, when 20-year-old Jacob Charles Lewis and his sister, April Bancroft, were traveling in a Buick LaCrosse when it suddenly became disabled in a northbound land.

The police department said Lewis got out of the vehicle to push it along the shoulder toward an exit when a Volkswagen Beetle, driven by 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hanes, struck him and the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his sister sustained minor bruises and scrapes. Following the crash, police said Hayes fled the crash.

Credit: The Houston Police Department

“It was the night I had been looking forward to for a very long time and turned for the absolute worst,” Bancroft told NBC Affiliate KPRC. “What I hope will be the worst thing I have to live through.”

Jacob’s father, Steve Lewis, shared that after the crash, Hayes stopped to help April and pull Jacob from under the driver-side tire before ultimately driving away from the scene.

“Well, he stopped and got out and helped my daughter pull my son, pull Jacob from under his driver-side tire and only after that did he get back in his car and drive off and leave,” Lewis told the outlet.

After the crash, a tow truck driver followed Hayes, allowing police to stop him on Caroline Street. Hayes began to flee on foot, but police were able to track him down and take him into custody. HPD said Hayes was charged for his role in the crash. According to KPRC, Lewis called the tow truck driver a “hero.”

“That’s really disappointing. Obviously, this guy made some bad decisions and it cost my son his life,” Lewis said.

CHARGED: Booking photo of Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, in custody and now charged with 2 felonies in this fatal crash: DWI (3rd offense) & failure to stop and render aid.



More info: https://t.co/f0BaYHAqvN#hounews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/KYlj847fvu pic.twitter.com/C5FZgwiOZq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 24, 2023

KPRC said the 20-year-old loved listening to music, playing music and competing in Pokémon World Championships.

Once word got out about the tragic crash, Taylor Swift fans began to rally around Lewis and his family and flood a GoFundMe set up to help with expenses.

Many fans even began to donate $13, which is Swift’s favorite number and shared messages such as, “You were bigger than the whole sky, more than just a short time,” which are lyrics from Swift’s song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky.”

One donor even wrote, “From one Swiftie to another, you have the best seats in the house now. Watch every show, dance and laugh and know you are loved #13.”

The online fundraiser created by friends of the Lewis family set a goal of $60,000. As of this report, donors have raised $126,929.

To donate to the GoFundMe set up for Jacob Lewis, visit here.