TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Taylor Swift announced her next tour after the release of her record-breaking album “Midnights,” and a familiar stadium is on the list.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” the 11-time Grammy award winner posted to Twitter Tuesday morning.

The first part of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced soon.

Nine other artists will join Swift on tour as opening acts including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

Swift recently made history with her newest album as she became the first artist to claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard 100.

Fans can sign up for Verified Presale starting Tuesday and can continue to signup until Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets to her “Era Tour” will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 and Verified Fan presale tickets will go on sale on Nov. 15.