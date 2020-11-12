Tarpon Springs restaurants, businesses close early as Eta approaches

Heather Frazier is concerned. As manager of Odyssey Cruises in Tarpon Springs, she wants to make sure nothing happens to the company’s two boats.

“The wind is starting to pick up a little bit. So we are concerned,” said Frazier. “We don’t want anything to happen to the boats. And we’re hoping everything works out. “

Flooding is the main concern in parts of Pinellas County. Earlier in the day, locals report there was widespread street flooding during high tide. But when the tide receded, so did the water. Depending on the tides and the rainfall Tropical Storm Eta brings with it, streets in some of the low lying areas could be under water.

A county representative told 8 on Your Side, Tarpon Springs, coastal Palm Harbor, Crystal Beach, Ozona, Pinellas Park and Gulfport are all areas of concern. The county will also be monitoring the situation along the Anclote River.

Sean Dimidrouolis is a manager at Hella’s Bakery across from the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs. He closed the restaurant several hours early out of concern for his employees and customers.

“When it’s high tide it, (the water) can reach the sidewalk,” said Dimidriouolis. “We’re just trying to protect our staff and our customers so that’s why we’re closing early

LATEST STORIES