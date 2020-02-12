Tanker truck overturns near Tampa International Airport, closes entrance ramp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tanker truck overturned near Tampa International Airport Wednesday, shutting down the entrance from Memorial Highway and Spruce Street.
Police and airport officials responded to the scene around 7 a.m.
There is no word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
