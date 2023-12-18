TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police divers found the body of a missing shrimp boat captain after the boat he was on sank over the weekend Tampa Shrimp Docks.

Captain Curtis Lee Cowling was recovered off his boat, known as the Miss Jordi. Police said the boat went down off Causeway Boulevard.

A helicopter with Air Station Clearwater showed an aerial view of the sheen after a reported 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a sunken shrimp boat.

“We will send our pollution responders down there to see where it is collecting if it didn’t already naturally dissipate because of all the turned up weather,” said Nicole Groll, USCG public information officer.

Coast Guard crews have since deployed 900 feet of boom around the docks. While the spill is contained to McKay Bay, Tampa’s shrimping community is grieving the loss of Captain Cowling, better known as CC.

“He was a friend to everybody because we’re all like a big family,” said Captain Alex Olbera.

Olbera said CC went back to his boat on Saturday night to go to sleep around 11 p.m. as bad weather was rolling in. Police say Cowling was missing after his 63-foot boat sank. Divers later found and recovered his body from the sunken vessel late Sunday night.

“The weather was about 45 mph,” he said. “The water was even over here over the dock.”

While it’s unclear why the boat sank, Olbera believes weather played a role.

“We feel pretty bad about it but that’s all we can do,” said Olbera.

Police said Cowling’s death is currently under investigation. However, there are no signs of foul play.