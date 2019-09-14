Tampa’s Mayweather Boxing and Fitness allows members to ‘Train like the Champ’

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Mayweather Boxing and Fitness opened in Tampa on Saturday. Former professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather, started a boxing a fitness studio that gave members a glimpse into his workout programs and routines, something that he has not previously shared.

“We spent about 2 years working together, taking all of his programs and routines and adapting them for the general fitness consumers. So inside the studio you are doing everything Floyd would do,” said CEO James Williams.

Dozens filled up the studio on Saturday morning for the soft opening, like Rachael Lohman who was excited to learn class incorporates different workout styles on top of boxing.

“I was looking for a gym that encompassed it all and the fact that they have the boxing combined with different machines and workouts, its an awesome combination of everything all put together,” added Rachael Lohman.

This is the first franchise of Mayweather Boxing and Fitness to open. More studios will be coming in the future around the Bay area.

The studio is located on South Dale Mabry and more information can be found if you click here.

