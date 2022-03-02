Tampa Bay woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dorice “Dee Dee” Moore whispers in the ear of her defense attorney Byron Hileman during her trial Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Tampa, Fla. A Tampa judge has told jurors in the murder trial of Dorice “Dee Dee” Moore accused of killing a Florida lottery winner that the proceedings will continue through next week. (AP Photo/The Lakeland Ledger, Ernst Peters, Pool)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout.

Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly identifying recipients and details about big lottery payouts puts their lives at risk. She is serving a life term at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala.

A jury convicted Moore in December 2012 of first-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of Abraham Lee Shakespeare of Lakeland.

The bill in Florida’s Legislature would keep secret for 90 days the names of lottery winners of $250,000 or more unless the winner wants to be publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss