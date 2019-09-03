Breaking News
Tampa woman charged after throwing pepper at man during argument

Pasco Sheriff’s Office

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Tampa woman was arrested Saturday after she struck a man with a green bell pepper, deputies said.

Jennifer Brassard was arrested in Brooksville around 11:30 p.m. after deputies said she confessed to throwing a coffee table and a green bell pepper at someone during an argument.

The sheriff’s office said the victim told deputies he was having an argument with someone else when Brassard got involved and threw a coffee table and bell pepper at him.

Brassard admitted to deputies she did indeed throw the two objects at the victim.

