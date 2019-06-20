Tampa, St. Pete ranked among cities with highest infidelity rates by Ashley Madison

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa and St. Petersburg have once again been found in national rankings, but this time the rankings are less than flattering.

Newly-released data from married dating website Ashley Madison ranks the top 20 cities in the country for infidelity.

Looking at each city’s summer of 2018 signups on a per capita, the company found the most unfaithful cities across the United States.

While Orlando landed in the top spot, Tampa was not far behind, ranking No. 9. St. Petersburg ranked No. 14 in the country.

“Orlando, home to the Magic Kingdom, now gives a whole new meaning to the “Most Magical Place on Earth” after taking the number one spot on the list from last year’s winner, Seattle,” the company said in a press release. “Other Florida cities; Tampa, Hialeah, and St. Petersburg, also find themselves on the list telling us that the Sunshine State is primed for some sizzlin’ summer lovin’.”

Data for the report was collected based on the number of signups to AshleyMadison.com between June 21, 2018 and September 22, 2018 per 1000 people.

“While most would assume that bigger cities probably produce more cheaters per capita, this data shows us what we were already aware of; cheaters are everywhere,” says Isabella Mise, Director of Communications for Ashley Madison.