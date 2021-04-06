Tampa pop-up clinics to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa will open several pop-up clinics this week that will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first site will open at Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 400 N. Franklin Street in Tampa at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It will close at 6 p.m. or once supplies run out.

The other sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, April 7

Oaks at Riverview, 202 E. Broad Street

Gardens at SouthBay, 6720 S. Louis Avenue

Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive

Thursday, April 8

Copeland Park, 11001 N. 15th Street

New Tampa Community Park, 17302 Commerce Park Boulevard

Friday, April 9

J.L. Young Clinic, 8220 N. Florida Avenue

Springhill Comm. Center, 100 E. Eskimo Avenue

Port Tampa Comm. Center, 4702 W. McCoy Street

Saturday, April 10

Centennial Park (parking lot across the street), 1800 E. 8th Avenue

Sunday, April 11

Hyde Park, 702 S. Albany Avenue

Local health officials are preparing for a busy week of vaccinations after the state lowered the vaccine age restriction to 16. To get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you must be at least 18 years old. The Florida Department of Health said it will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine.