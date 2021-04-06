Tampa pop-up clinics to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa will open several pop-up clinics this week that will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first site will open at Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 400 N. Franklin Street in Tampa at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It will close at 6 p.m. or once supplies run out.

The other sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, April 7

  • Oaks at Riverview, 202 E. Broad Street
  • Gardens at SouthBay, 6720 S. Louis Avenue
  • Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive

Thursday, April 8

  • Copeland Park, 11001 N. 15th Street
  • New Tampa Community Park, 17302 Commerce Park Boulevard

Friday, April 9

  • J.L. Young Clinic, 8220 N. Florida Avenue
  • Springhill Comm. Center, 100 E. Eskimo Avenue
  • Port Tampa Comm. Center, 4702 W. McCoy Street

Saturday, April 10

  • Centennial Park (parking lot across the street), 1800 E. 8th Avenue

Sunday, April 11

  • Hyde Park, 702 S. Albany Avenue

Local health officials are preparing for a busy week of vaccinations after the state lowered the vaccine age restriction to 16. To get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you must be at least 18 years old. The Florida Department of Health said it will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

