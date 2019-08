TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a Nissan sedan involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning.

Detectives say the incident occurred in the area of North 22nd Street and Oakwood Avenue. According to police the car in question is possibly silver or pewter in color and may have damage to the front end and under-carriage.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.