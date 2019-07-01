Tampa police locate missing/endangered man

TAMPA (WFLA) – UPDATE: Calvin Hardaway has been located safely & reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating an elderly man last seen Monday morning.

Police say, Calvin Hardaway,73, was last seen in his home in the 4000 block of West LaSalle St around 11:15 AM. When his family was unable to find him, they notified police.

Hardaway is described as a black man 5’9 in height weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap; red, white & blue checkered shirt, blue jeans.

If you see Calvin Hardaway, please call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130

