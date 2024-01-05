TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa police are asking the publics help in identifying an armed robbery suspect seen in the photo below.

According to police, the suspect and two other individuals pulled a gun on a man during an arranged sneaker sale at the Park Terrace Apartments, located at 4121 Royal Banyan Dr., on Dec. 26, 2023.

After robbing him of his belongings, the suspects then robbed the victim’s wife who was waiting in a car nearby.

Neither victim was hurt in the robbery.

The suspects are described as being in their late teens, with the one shown in the photo being described as around 6 feet tall, thin build, last seen wearing a black shirt and navy-colored hat with fuzzy strings on it.

Photos of the other two suspects have not been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130