Tampa police search for missing man with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is considered endangered.
Herman Aloysuis Limhing, 89, was last seen in Tampa driving a white 1996 Toyota Avalon with the Florida tag LBXA61
Limhing has dementia and does not have a cell phone.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call them at 813-231-6130.
