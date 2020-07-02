Tampa police search for missing man with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is considered endangered.

Herman Aloysuis Limhing, 89, was last seen in Tampa driving a white 1996 Toyota Avalon with the Florida tag LBXA61

Limhing has dementia and does not have a cell phone.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call them at 813-231-6130.

