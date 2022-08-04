TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said they made an arrest in a homicide case on Thursday with the help of the community’s assistance.

Officers said they found a man’s body with upper body trauma in a park on East 8th Avenue in Ybor City on Wednesday morning.

Throughout the day, homicide detectives said they were able to track down witnesses who saw parts of the incident.

An officer assigned to the area was able to assist detectives by identifying the suspect as Darian Daniels due to his familiarity with the population of his patrol zone, police said.

Detectives said they worked with the State Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant just hours later.

Investigators said they then worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force to find Daniels.

Daniels was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was taken to the Orient Road Jail.