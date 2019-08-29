Tampa Police have new tool to help in case of rescues

The Tampa Police Department is preparing a new tool as well to help people who for whatever reason don’t or can’t heed the warnings and evacuate if they’re told.

“The biggest concern I have is that our people getting complacent we’ve heard this before, we’ve been down this road before,” said Chief Brian Dugan.

Dugan is preparing for a storm and the flood of people that may ignore it.

“People have to pay attention to the forecast they’ve gotten really good at telling us when the storms are coming when they’re gonna hit and you don’t have to be a meteorologist to realize we’ve had a tremendous amount of rain and the grounds are saturated,” he said.

That’s why they’ve acquired this military high water rescue vehicle.

It can carry up to 20 people in the back and make it through extremely high water.

The vehicle will be in service should they need for Dorian… hoping of course they don’t.

“The idea is that we will be able to drive it into a neighborhood and rescue people. But we’re hoping people are going to evacuate and get out of neighborhoods and not have that attitude it’s not gonna happen here,” Dugan pointed out.