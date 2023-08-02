TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police helped get students ready for the school year with a free shopping spree for clothes and school supplies at the Westshore Plaza.

“I’m going to try and find some pencils and scissors to draw and stuff,” said second grader Alice Alvarez.

The agency chose a number of kids to participate in their third annual free shopping event, many of which they know through organizations.

“The most rewarding part is getting to shop with my little sister who is a part of the PAL program for Big Brothers, Big Sisters,” Deputy Chief Ruth Cate said.

Others, like Luis Marquez and his brothers, were chosen after having positive interactions with police officers.

“I’m so blessed,” Marquez said. “I really appreciate everybody here doing a great thing for all of these kids and everything.”

Money to fund this event came from generous people and businesses throughout the community.

“This is just so important to see their faces and how excited they are,” Cate said.

Each student received up to $400 worth of shoes, clothes, and school necessities to prepare them for a great year of education.