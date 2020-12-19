Tampa non-profit helps gives families unique holiday shopping experience

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Current Initiatives, a non-profit organization in Tampa, treated nearly 50 families Saturday morning to a holiday shopping event unlike any other.

“The idea is to make it affordable for them as families just inside their budget so they can provide some things for their kids for Christmas,” said President and CEO of Current Initiatives, Jason Sowell.

Families were preselected for the shopping experience, buying new, unused gifts for every age at about 1/10th of the original price.

“That’s why our shirts say hope dealer that’s what it’s all about, dealing hope to these families right now especially at a time that feels very dark,” added Sowell.

8 On Your Side spoke with families who were grateful to be selected and excited to be able to get gifts on their kids’ wish list.

In total, around 150 children were served through this holiday shopping event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss