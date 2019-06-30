Tampa named one of the most traffic-congested cities in the world

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This may not come as a surprise, but Tampa has some of the worst traffic in the United States and the entire world.

In data released by navigation tech company TomTom, Tampa ranked number two in Florida for traffic congestion in 2018.

Tampa also finished #25 nationally and #207 globally.

TomTom says Tampa drivers spend an average of 23% more time stuck in traffic than other drivers.

And if you are looking for the best time to hit the roads last year you might want to try driving on Christmas Day.

The most congested city in the world is Mumbai, India.

