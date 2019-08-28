Breaking News
Vehicle plunges into Tampa Bay after Howard Frankland Bridge crash
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Tampa mayor announces $15 minimum wage for city employees

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced that a raise of the minimum wage for city employees will take effect this year.

Castor said a $15 minimum wage will go into effect for all new and full-time city employees Oct. 1.

Castor hopes raising the hourly-pay for Tampa city employees will set an example for other Bay-area businesses.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss