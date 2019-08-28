Tampa mayor announces $15 minimum wage for city employees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced that a raise of the minimum wage for city employees will take effect this year.
Castor said a $15 minimum wage will go into effect for all new and full-time city employees Oct. 1.
Castor hopes raising the hourly-pay for Tampa city employees will set an example for other Bay-area businesses.
