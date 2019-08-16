Tampa man plans to spend 72 hours in cage to raise awareness about animal shelters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Kris Rotonda, president of Jordan’s Way Charity, plans to spend 72 hours in a dog cage to raise money and food for animals in shelters across the country.

“I really want to show the perspective of an animal inside of a shelter,” Rotonda said.

Rotonda’s three day stay will start Saturday and take place at YOUR Humane Society SPCA , a no-kill shelter in Sumter County.

“So people are usually scared of shelters, like adopting or volunteering there, so I said it’s not a scary place and I was going to do it from the perspective of a dog,” Rotonda said.

Rotonda, tells 8 On Your Side he started his charity, Jordan’s Way, in honor of his late dog Jordan who died from cancer last year. He says his 72 hours inside of a cage will also coincide with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that aims to help find loving homes for animals in need.

“Kind of bring more awareness to the Clear the Shelters idea,” he said. “Anything from donating, share, message me. I will be on my phone while I am in the cage for awhile. So anything like that can help.”

This isn’t Rontonda’s first stunt to raise awareness for animals in shelters. Recently, he pulled a 250-pound tire through New York City.

To learn more about Jordan’s Way or to learn how to donate, log onto Rontonda’s websites.

Here are some of the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for the Clear the Shelters event: