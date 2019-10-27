Tampa man killed in hit-and-run in New Port Richey identified

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and drove away.

The department says Tampa resident Alonzo Maruice Milton, 40, was crossing a highway in Pasco County early Sunday when he was hit by the vehicle. Investigators recovered pieces of a chrome bumper at the scene, leading them to believe the driver was in a large pickup truck.

Investigators also found a bleach bucket and towel at the scene, and say the driver might work for a pool maintenance company.

Milton died at the scene of the crash. The department didn’t release the victim’s name pending notification of his family.

