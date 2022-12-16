TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested following the death of a one-month-old baby.

On Dec. 8, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a local hospital regarding an unresponsive one-month-old infant that appeared to have upper body trauma.

According to officials, the baby died on Dec. 9, despite lifesaving efforts.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the infant’s mother brought the baby to the hospital when she noticed injuries on the baby after she returned home from work. The mother told police that the baby was left in the care of another relative.

Authorities stated that when the mother last saw her child during her lunch break, there were no injuries at that time.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Cortavius Thompson, told officials that he was in the restroom when he heard the one-month-old crying in another room.

Thompson picked up the child and said he noticed “various signs of trauma.”

According to police, Thompson placed the infant in the bathtub in an attempt to wake the baby until the mother arrived.

Based on the injuries exhibited on the infant, the medical examiner’s office advised detectives that the child’s death could not have been an accident and was ruled a homicide.

“It is heartbreaking anytime our deputies must investigate these types of cases,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “It is devastating to lose a child so tragically; this baby was innocent and had no chance at the hands of the suspect.”

“This is an unspeakable act that should have never occurred,” the Sheriff continued.

Thompson is facing first-degree murder while engaged in child abuse. He is being held at the Orent Road Jail without bond.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.