Tampa man accused of voyeurism after allegedly recording woman in Target dressing room

A Tampa man landed behind bars after he allegedly recorded a 30-year-old woman in a changing room at Target, authorities said.

Tampa police arrested 33-year-old Charles Richard Schenck on Wednesday and charged him with video voyeurism under or through clothing.

Police said Schenck used his cell phone to record a woman inside of a dressing room at the Target on West Gandy Boulevard on Friday, July 26.

The woman told police she was trying on clothes when she turned toward the door mirror and noticed a black cell phone with a clear case pointing at her from the bottom of the door.

The woman said she screamed and the suspect pulled the phone away.

Police reviewed surveillance video at the store and were able to identify Schenck as the suspect.

Police said Schenck later admitted to being at the store and using his cell phone to record the woman while she undressed.

Schenck told detectives he felt guilty and immediately deleted the video once he left the store.

He is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail.

