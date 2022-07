CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a man Monday who they said sped at twice the speed limit on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway.

An affidavit stated that Yuriannis Leyva de la Cruz, 36, drove at over 90 mph in a 45-mph zone on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway shortly after midnight.

Police said Leyva de la Cruz wove between traffic lanes east of Island Way before an officer in an unmarked vehicle stopped him.

Leyva de la Cruz was arrested on a racing on highway charge.