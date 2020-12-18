Tampa International Airport urges travelers to get tested for COVID-19 before holiday travel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport wants you to get a COVID-19 test before arriving at the airport.

Despite the pandemic, this weekend is the start of one of the busier travel periods at airports across the country. More than 40,000 people are expected to fly out of Tampa on the Saturdays before and after Christmas.

While the number of people flying out of TPA is expected to be half of what it was last year, airport officials are still doing what they can to make it a COVID-19 free place.

Airport officials want travelers to get tested for COVID-19 before they take off. For those who can’t get tested before their flight or need another option, TPA has a testing site near terminal F.

What started as a trial run quickly expanded.

“This has actually been more successful than we thought it would be. We had people lined up here before they even opened this morning and we’ve had a steady stream of people wanting to get the test to see if they have COVID,” said Emily Nipps with Tampa International Airport.

There’s two options; either the rapid test with results in 15 minutes or the PCR test with results 24-48 hours later. Testing at the airport can happen 3 days before taking off or 3 days from arrival.

It’s also important to check on where you’re traveling. Many states require proof of a negative test when you land or a self-isolation plan.

“Now that the technology is here for the testing that can get back in 15 minutes, we feel like it’s important at the airport to be able to take a test, and feel confident if you’re going to see a loved one or relative that you can say, ‘I tested negative,'” said TPA CEO Joe Lopano.

The testing site is open Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be closed on Christmas Day.