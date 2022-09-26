TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Tampa International Airport is warning travelers to stay up-to-date with their latest flight schedule information as much of the Tampa Bay area braces for high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Ian.

In a news release Monday, the airport said it may begin shutting down parts of its airfield and facilities in the next 24 to 48 hours.

At 40 mph sustained wind speeds, TPA will see “minimal activity,” with airside shuttles and SkyConnect stopping or reducing in frequency. At 50 mph sustained winds, all airport operations will stop. The airport said it will give travelers and the community as much notice as possible when that determination is made.

Tampa International Airport will remain operational as it makes preparations ahead of projected storms.

“As a reminder, the Airport is not a shelter and does not have the resources to shelter people or vehicles during a storm,” the airport said in a release.

For a list of open shelters in Hillsborough County, click here.

The public may also access data from FlightAware to keep an eye on flight operations.