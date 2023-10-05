TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport celebrated three new non-stop routes that all started on Thursday.

Alaska Airlines began daily non-stop service between Tampa and San Diego.

Spirit Airlines began flights to Charlotte and Breeze Airways began flights to Pittsburgh.

“It’s never been easier to get where you’re going from TPA!” the airport said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tampa International Airport was also nominated for Best Large Airport in an annual USA Today Reader’s Choice poll. Voting has closed and results will be announced Oct. 13.