TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Housing Authority (THA) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable home community on Wednesday.

The Canopy at West River will be located on the corner of West Main Street and North Willow Avenue. According to THA, the community will feature 377 affordable housing units in three towers as part of the redevelopment of the West River neighborhood.

THA President, Jerome Ryans, says nearly 18,000 people are on a waiting list seeking an affordable home in Tampa.

“We’re trying to focus our attention primarily on affordable housing,” Ryans said. “Making sure people have some place to go. Areas where we can subsidize housing and make sure people can move into a nice place.”

Construction on the new affordable units is expected to be completed in early spring 2024.