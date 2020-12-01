Tampa high school student raises funds for COVID-19 frontline workers

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay high school student wants frontline COVID-19 workers to know they are appreciated.

Isabella Muzzillo is a sophomore at the Academy of Holy Names in Tampa. She started the initiative, “Hometown Heroes of Tampa Bay.”

Through this, she’s selling merchandise in which all proceeds go toward COVID-19 employees at Tampa General Hospital. More than that, you can donate to the cause.

Isabella says the idea came when her grandfather became ill and she saw first hand how well the medical staff treated him. She wanted to give back to those who are, in particular, working on the front lines in the COVID unit.

Isabella partnered with Tampa General Hospital and is now selling t-shirts and taking donations.

The proceeds will go toward those workers who’ve been impacted while working so many tough shifts.

“I just wanted to do this because I know they have been going through this for months and months,” Isabella said.

To learn more about Isabella’s initiative, click here.

