Tampa General Hospital prepares to accept COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Crews in Michigan began filling trucks of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Sunday morning to start the process of distributing it across the country.

Tampa General Hospital is one of five hospitals in Florida set to receive the vaccine as part of the state’s pilot program. The initial shipment of vaccine will be distributed to health care workers battling COVID-19 on the front lines.

TGH is prepared and ready for their shipment to arrive. While officials said they have no exact time of when the vaccine will be delivered, they believe it could possibly arrive on Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage (-80 degrees Celsius/-112 degrees Fahrenheit) to maintain maximum effectiveness.

In a news release on Friday, Tampa General Hospital said their pharmacy currently operates three freezers, allowing TGH to safely store a total of 510,000 doses of the vaccine at once. Hospital officials said the freezers also produce dry ice which will be essential for transporting the vaccine safely when needed.

In this initial phase the COVID-19 vaccine will only be available to TGH physicians and staff at greatest risk for exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace.

TGH said that if the vaccine supply received allows for it, once the initial group of TGH workers have begun to receive the vaccination, TGH will supply partner hospitals – AdventHealth, BayCare, Bayfront, HCA and Moffitt – with the vaccine for their first phase group of healthcare workers.

Hospital Officials tell 8 on Your Side this is will be a fluid process over the next few months when it comes to distribution of the vaccine.

