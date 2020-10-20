Tampa General Hospital planning permanent $8.2 million COVID-19 unit

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — As the pandemic started, hospitals sprang into action to help patients. For many, that meant setting up COVID-19 units with whatever resources they had.

Tampa General Hospital is now looking towards the future, with plans to create a new permanent COVID-19 unit.

TGH is requesting $4.5 million from Hillsborough County (as a portion of the County’s CARES Act funding) to help fund a new COVID-19 Unit.

According to a TGH Spokesperson, the unit will be created by repurposing an existing stand-alone structure that was previously TGH’s Rehab Hospital.

The new COVID-19 unit will have 59 fully-equipped ICU beds for the care and treatment of patients affected by COVID-19.

The funds will be used for building modifications, construction, equipment and supplies necessary and essential for the care and treatment of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total project price is approximately $8.2 million. According to TGH, additional funds to complete the COVID-19 Unit construction will come from TGH and community donors.

