Tampa General Hospital pays touching tribute to surgeon killed in plane crash

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa General Hospital released a statement Sunday night paying tribute to the renowned Tampa plastic surgeon killed in an Indiana plane crash Saturday.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Dr. Daniel Greenwald, an outstanding member of our medical staff for more than two decades. He was an immensely talented surgeon who took on the most complex cases and mastered them. “
The county coroner’s office said the 59-year-old physician died from blunt-force trauma in the crash.
Greenwald owned Bayshore Plastic Surgery on East Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.
“We will remember Dr. Greenwald’s sparkling intellect, his kindness to everyone he met, and his great enthusiasm, not just for surgical innovation, but for living life to the fullest. He cared intensely about his family, his colleagues, and his friends. No matter how busy he was, he always took time to connect with the people around him with sincerity and empathy. He was deeply dedicated to his patients, including those who faced devastating traumatic injuries, and his rare skills brought so many of them healing and renewed health. All of us at TGH are grieving his loss. We send our deepest sympathies to his family.“
