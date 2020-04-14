Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa General Hospital asks for cloth mask donations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital is calling on citizens to sew for the cause.

The hospital, which is facing a shortage in face masks, needs about 10,000 homemade cloth masks for staff to use in the coming weeks.

To make the masks, donors should follow the CDC guidlines and use a double layer of unused machine-washable cotton. You can find further guidelines and step-by-step mask tutorials from the CDC here.

Those who wish to donate can do so starting next week by visiting the hospital’s drop-off location at 1 Davis Boulevard in Tampa. Hours are Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Emotional Support Line open during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emotional Support Line open during pandemic"

Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use"

Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home"

Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York"

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog"

Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay"

HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations"

Former employees of St. Pete restaurant closed due to death threats claim they are victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former employees of St. Pete restaurant closed due to death threats claim they are victims"

'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner"

Former employees fire back at The Getaway shutdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former employees fire back at The Getaway shutdown"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss