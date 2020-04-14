Tampa General Hospital asks for cloth mask donations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital is calling on citizens to sew for the cause.

The hospital, which is facing a shortage in face masks, needs about 10,000 homemade cloth masks for staff to use in the coming weeks.

To make the masks, donors should follow the CDC guidlines and use a double layer of unused machine-washable cotton. You can find further guidelines and step-by-step mask tutorials from the CDC here.

Those who wish to donate can do so starting next week by visiting the hospital’s drop-off location at 1 Davis Boulevard in Tampa. Hours are Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: