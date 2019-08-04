Tampa flag football team playing for national championship in L.A. wins first three games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you remember this team? I hope I can jog your memory because, in my opinion, they are unforgettable.

The Miami Dolphins Under the Lights Flag Football team, which is composed of a talented group of third graders and fourth graders from the Tampa area, is competing for a national championship on the campus of UCLA this weekend.

I have been receiving regular updates from one of the parents. She sent photos of the haircuts, the travel, and the games.

The Dolphins actually won back to back to back games on Saturday. They held their first opponent scoreless, they won the second game 38-8, and they won the third game 41-14.

They will continue to battle for a championship on Sunday.

You can count on us to keep you updated on their journey.