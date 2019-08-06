Tampa flag football team celebrates season after losing semifinal game in LA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Miami Dolphins Under the Lights Flag Football team failed to win a national championship on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, California. However, their journey was far from a failure.

They actually advanced to the semifinal game, losing to the team that won the championship.

A mother told News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley, “They were all devastated but bounced back and have enjoyed the rest of the tournament. The team had a fantastic celebration dinner on Sunday night.”

She also shared this touching moment.

“One mom was consoling one of the players and told him as he cried, ‘I was once told, “Show me someone who doesn’t care about losing and I’ll show you a loser.'” They are winners even though they didn’t win the championship. Every one of them cried out of passion for the game.”

The Miami Dolphins team is from Tampa. You can watch their full story put together ahead of the trip to L.A. here.