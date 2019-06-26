Tampa Fire evacuating interdisciplinary science building at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned that Tampa Fire Rescue has evacuated the interdisciplinary science building at the University of South Florida after several reported feeling sick.

Tampa Fire received a call about a medical issue regarding three people.

USF spokesman, Adam Freeman, says a total of seven people reported feeling dizzy and sick. One person was taken to the hospital and six others are being monitored at the scene.

Tampa Fire Rescue is currently conducting an air quality test inside the building.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for the latest updates.