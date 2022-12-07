TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the last week, Yusel Quesada has enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his son, Brayan.

“It’s beautiful to have him here,” Quesada said.

The journey to get here wasn’t easy, but several months ago, Quesada reached out to Noticias Tampa Hoy for help after a nearly four-year immigration battle. A week ago, he was able to bring his son from Cuba to Tampa.

8 On Your Side caught up with the father and son Wednesday at La Teresita Grocery in Tampa.

“I’m really happy to be here in Tampa,” Brayan said.

In their short week together in Tampa, Quesada has shown his son around the city. They’re also spending time together as a family.

“I feel so good because I was waiting for this like almost four years ago,” Quesada said. “So, it’s a goal to have him in my house.”

17-year-old Brayan says everything is different here in Tampa, but it’s a good different.

“Here I see a lot of food,” Quesada said. “In Cuba we don’t have anything.”

He’s grateful for a place as simple as a supermarket. For his father, it’s a dream come true.

“That was one of my dreams, to have him here and seeing everything like this is beautiful because he can pick every everything that he likes, in Cuba, he cannot do that,” Quesada said.

So, what’s next?

Brayan wants to go to school to become an engineer. It’s an opportunity he wouldn’t dream of passing up.

Brayan would have faced mandatory military service in Cuba when he turned 18, had he not escaped.