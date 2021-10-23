Tampa family asks for help after woman takes dog from their yard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa family is offering a $500 reward for help in finding their dog after a woman took their pet from their yard this past Thursday, they said.

Larry Saylor said his dog Oliver, aka Ollie, followed him outside the house while he was on the way to work, but Saylor didn’t notice him leave the home at the time.

While he was at work, the little black and white Havanese stayed in the front yard until a woman in an Elantra pulled up and beckoned Olli into her car, as seen in surveillance video.

According to a release from the family, the woman went to a neighbor’s door and asked if they know who the dog’s owner was. However, the neighbor didn’t recognize the pup and told the woman to take little Ollie to the Petco on Westshore Boulevard.

In an email to 8 On Your Side, the family said they believe the woman is just trying to get the dog back home.

Since then, the Saylors have asked for help online in finding Ollie, hoping that the woman or someone else will be able to bring their dog back. According to the family, Ollie is chipped so any veterinarian can recognize him and bring him back.