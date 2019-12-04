Tampa exotic cat hits top speed for International Cheetah Day

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s International Cheetah Day so today we celebrate the exotic feline.

Cheetahs are known for their speed, going from zero to 60 miles per hour in three seconds.

One cheetah at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was clocked in the enrichment habitat going 64 miles per hour.

But, each year on Dec. 4 we are reminded that the world’s fastest land animal is racing against extinction.

The day was created to help bring awareness and save the species.

Cheetah expert at Busch Gardens, Justin Garner, says making small changes in your everyday life can help wildlife right here and around the world.

Garner says recycling is one way to help the big cat.

But the biggest way, he says, is just by appreciating the animal and being willing to learn more.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Cheetah conservation efforts at Busch Gardens.

