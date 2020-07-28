Tampa Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins provide custom cakes to kids celebrating last round of chemo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are providing children with a sweet treat for a sweet victory.

Tampa native Tim Cloe, a franchisee who owns and operates several Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins locations in the Tampa Bay area, has partnered with St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Pediatric Oncology Center as a part of the brands Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, to make ice cream cakes for each child that celebrates their last round of chemo.

Dunkin’ Brands field marketing manager Betsy Beck, came up with the idea and tells WFLA.com, each child is able to customize their ice cream cake.

“We take the cake flavor, the ice cream flavor, the colors they like, any of the any characters that we can get,” said Beck. “We put the wish list together and we send it to a store and they put the cake together and then the child life specialists from St. Joe’s come and pick it up for their end of treatment celebration.”

Once the custom cake comes to life, it’s delivered to the well deserving child as they ring the “end of treatment bell” to honor their milestone.

“It’s a celebration of everything they’ve gone through and the joy of them, you know, graduating from chemotherapy or ending their chemotherapy treatments. But we want to give them hope and joy that there’s so much fun and there’s so much joy in life to be had. And this is just the start of something great for them to come,” said Beck.

According to Cloe, the best part about the ice cream cakes isn’t just getting to celebrate the child who is finishing chemo but he believes the cakes also provide hope to the other kids who are still going through treatment.





Through The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, not only has the brand been able to provide at least 25 cakes to children each year but they have been able to host various parties for pediatric patients at St. Joe’s.

“We do a lot of events with them. We do their Christmas in July. We support several events throughout the year. They’re one of our foundation partners. So, we spend a lot of time,” said Beck. “They’re a great organization and their Child Life Specialist are just amazing.”

For more information on Dunkin’ Brands custom cakes for kids celebrating the end of chemo treatment, email Betsy.Beck@dunkinbrands.com.