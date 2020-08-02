Tampa deputies find 250 people outside gas station after shooting; 3 hospitalized

TAMPA (WFLA) — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a gas station Sunday morning in Tampa.

Hillsborough County deputies were called to the Chevron gas station at 6812 N. 56th St. around 4 a.m. following reports of a fight. When deputies arrived, they found about 250 people gathered outside the business.

According to 911 calls, multiple shots were fired after a fight broke out. Three people were hit by bullets and transported to Tampa General Hospital.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with detectives.

“There is no question that someone has cellphone video or saw something that could help detectives locate the individuals responsible and take them into custody. We are asking witnesses to come forward,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.”

