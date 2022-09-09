They blame their solar company, which they say told them to call their electric company or an electrician

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Emilio Urrutia Jr. and Saisha Jerome have been living with little to no power for a week because their main panel box keeps tripping.

The couple said their problems began after they hired Vision Solar. They signed on earlier this year and panels were installed in June — although they have not been turned on.

Urrutia said Vision sent a worker to connect their solar equipment to the main electric panel but he said he believes that’s what kicked off the problem.

“We called TECO this morning they say we have to call solar because they are the ones that tampered with our panel box so they are now liable,” he said.

The couple said they then called Vision and their response was “call an electrician.”

Better Call Behnken reached out to Vision, and within hours, a worker showed up to inspect. A spokesman for Vision Solar told Investigator Shannon Behnken they want to help if they can and will investigate the situation. We have not heard back yet about what the company has decided to do.