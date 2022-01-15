Tampa celebrates black heritage in Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is celebrating black heritage this week. The Tampa Black Heritage Festival is going on in Curtis Hixon Park Saturday and Sunday.

People are invited to enjoy food, live music and different family activities. Ivy Box with the event says it’s important to highlight the rich culture of black people in Tampa.

“It exposes people to different music, cultures and different experiences and I think it shows the diversity in the Tampa Bay area,” Box said.

Sunday is the last day of the festival. Tickets are available at TampaBlackHeritage.org.