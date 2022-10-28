TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be very busy, and very spooky, in the Tampa Bay area this Halloween weekend!

From kid-friendly Halloween events with trick-or-treating and parades, to festivals celebrating tattoos and Greek culture, there’s a wide variety of things to do, all starting on Friday.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa

The Florida Aquarium will be hosting its annual “Guppyween” Halloween event on Saturday and Sunday this year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will have trick-or-treating stations, underwater pumpkin carving, animal ambassador encounters with creepy critters and more.

Guppyween is free for aquarium members and also for children in costume accompanied by a paid adult.

A sensory-friendly Guppyween will be held on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m., before the aquarium opens to the public. This event will feature animal encounters, aquarium character appearances and sensory-friendly Halloween surprises. Tickets for the sensory-friendly event are $10 per guest.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

DJ Pauly D, Steve Aoki and Shaquille O’Neal, performing under his moniker “DJ Diesel,” are set to perform at the carnival, scheduled to take place starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

The 300,000 square-foot event space for the Haunted Carnival will house live entertainment, two Ferris wheels, a merry-go-round and other carnival rides and classic carnival foods. There will also be a 100,000 square-foot Kid Zone.

Tickets are available for the event and range from $5 to $95, depending on the night and admission package. More information can be found online, including a full schedule of entertainment.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

The Tampa Tattoo Arts Festival is back at the Tampa Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.

In addition to on site tattooing by a variety of artists, there will also be live entertainment and seminars.

Special guests include various artists from the show “Ink Master” and others.

Tickets are $25 a day, or $50 for a three-day pass. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Location: Tampa Riverwalk

The sixth annual Riverwalk Trick-or-Treat event will be on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. The event is free and children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat along the Riverwalk.

There will be over 50 treat stations participating from Water Works Park to MacDill Park, including Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. A map of the stations can be found online.

At the end of the event, there will be a Halloween Lighted Boat Parade along the Hillsborough River.

At 7:30 p.m., Friends of the Riverwalk, in partnership with Tampa Theatre, will host a Movie in the Park, showing The Adams Family (2019). Food trucks will be on site.

There will also be a pop-up “BOOze Bar” in Curtis Hixon Park starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. The bar is offering two signature cocktails, the “Blood Tai,” with smoked rum, and the “Witches Brew,” with vodka. Craft beer will also be available for purchase, provided by Cigar City.

In addition to Saturday’s event, the bar will be open Friday for downtown Tampa’s Fourth Friday and for a “Sunday Funday” event with football viewing and a costume promotion.

Location: 409 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater

The Clearwater Greek Festival will kick off Friday at 11 a.m. and run through Sunday at 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free to all who attend.

Throughout the weekend, there will be guided church tours, senior and junior Hellas Dancers and cooking demonstrations of a variety of Greek cuisine.

Food available include pastitso, plaki, gyros, Souvlaki sticks and sandwiches, loukoumathes, baklava sundaes and much more.

Location: 2400 and 2500 blocks of Central Avenue in St. Petersburg

St. Pete Pride will host “FrankenPride” on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. on Central Avenue.

There will be live entertainment, games, a costume contest, a trick-or-treat station, drag performances and more.

Categories for the costume contest include best kids costume (12 and under), best junior costume (13-17 year olds), most prideful costumes (all ages, any pride rainbow accepted), best family/group costume (for two people or more) and best overall costume (18 and older).

Prizes include gift certifications, passes to local attractions, St. Pete Pride swag and a St. Pete Pride 2023 VIP Pass Bundle.

Location: 508 Live Oak, Tarpon Springs (Saturday) and 6346 River Rd, New Port Richey (Sunday)

A different kind of Halloween parade will take to the waters of the Anclote River in Tarpon Springs and the Pithlachascotee River in New Port Richey this weekend.

The Witches/Warlocks Paddle Parades will take place Saturday and Sunday beginning both days at 10 a.m. Those who paddleboard or kayak are invited to join in on the parade through the parades’ two Facebook event pages for Tarpon Springs and New Port Richey. Specifics on what participants should bring, as well as timing for getting in the water, are listed on the pages.

Residents and visitors to both areas are invited to watch the parades, which are casual two-mile paddles.

Location: 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Sparkman Wharf’s Halloween event is returning Friday and Saturday, bringing a haunted pirate shipwreck and surprises with it.

The free event is for all ages and will offer silly spooks for kids and scary fun for adults as the nights go on. There will be roaming entertainment, photo-ops and festive food and drinks.

Friday will feature Halloween-themed performances at 4 p.m. There will be a DJ dance party Friday night, with professional break dancers taking to the shipwrecked stage. Saturday night will feature a live band.