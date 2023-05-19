A person gets out of a vehicle with an Uber logo on Friday, August 19, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police said an Uber driver allegedly tried to drag a passenger out of their car after they got into a verbal argument on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Shanika Nicholson, 35, of Holiday, was giving the 67-year-old victim a ride when they started arguing. Police said Nicholson pulled over her car and told the victim to get out.

Then she went over to the passenger door and “physically attempted to remove the victim,” who refused to get out of the car. Witnesses saw the incident and told police Nicholson was the aggressor.

Police said the victim suffered scrapes and bruises on both wrists.

Nicholson was arrested and charged with battery on a person over 65 years old.