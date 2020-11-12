Tampa Bay streets impassable due to Tropical Storm Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay residents are waking up to flooded yards and streets Thursday morning after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta soaked the area on Wednesday.

Flooding was reported across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

In Longboat Key, several people were evacuated to shelters after their homes took in water near Russell Street in ‘The Village’ area, and along St. Jude Drive.

Several streets in Tampa are completely underwater. The city is telling residents to avoid the following areas:

Bay to Bay at Westshore (standing water in both directions)

Courtney Campbell Causeway (closed in both directions until further notice)

Cypress at N. Reo Street (westbound lanes are impassible, waiting on barricades)

Bayshore Boulevard (standing water in both directions, waiting on barricades)

Henry at River (impassible in both directions)

Lamb at Westshore-Schiller (standing water)

Longfellow at Westshore (standing water)

Rome Avenue (Impassible at MLK/Farris, waiting on barricades)

Plant at Bayshore (impassible leaving TGH)

River at Wilder (standing water, but traffic is getting through)

Swann at Brevard (southbound Brevard is impassible)

Adamo at Uceta/50th (both directions of 50th street impassable)

Ashley at Kennedy and Whiting (impassible, waiting for barricades)

Brorein Street Bridge/Ashley-Bridge (not passable)

Columbus/50th Street at 60th Street (standing water both directions in both directions, driver should avoid)

Hemlock at 20th Street (both directions on 20th Street impassable, barricades on the way)

Hemlock at Oakwood/22nd Street (22nd street is impassable, barricades on the way)

Maritime at Causeway (Northbound Causeway not passable, barricades on the way)

