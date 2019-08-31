Tampa Bay Red Cross will be ready when called upon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Chapter of the American Red Cross, preparing for Hurricane Dorian, is ready to respond if called upon.

Two rental trucks are loaded with supplies to help support some evacuation centers if they open up in Hillsborough or Pinellas County.

“We have water, self-heating meals, cots and blankets, and we will be adding comfort kits which are personal hygiene kits,” said Rachel Nelson, Communications Director for American Red Cross Central Florida.

But right now, the trucks are on hold waiting to get their assignments, as Hurricane Dorian keeps changing with every new update.

“It’s just kind of waiting for the word to ‘go’,” volunteer Michael Nolan said. “As the storm shifts track that does affect us.”

If the supplies are not needed for shelters because of Hurricane Dorian, Nelson tells 8 On Your Side they will be kept and used in the future for other disasters that may happen.

